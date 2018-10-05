Thurston Moore
Thurston Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Thurston Joseph Moore (born July 25, 1958) is an American musician best known as a member of Sonic Youth. He has also participated in many solo and group collaborations outside Sonic Youth, as well as running the Ecstatic Peace! record label. Moore was ranked 34th in Rolling Stone's 2004 edition of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time." In May 2012, Spin published a staff-selected list of the top 100 rock guitarists, and ranked Moore and his Sonic Youth bandmate Lee Ranaldo together at number 1.
In 2012, Moore started a new band Chelsea Light Moving, with their first track, "Burroughs", released as a free download. Chelsea Light Moving's eponymous debut was released on March 5, 2013.
Thurston Moore Performances & Interviews
- Thurston Moore explains Sonic Youth's early soundhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0518ps8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0518ps8.jpg2017-04-27T13:50:00.000ZThurston Moore talks Steve Lamacq through how Sonic Youth created their signature guitar sound early on... with screwdrivers!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0518p5q
- "I knew that I wasn't the world's greatest guitarist..." - Thurston Moore plays down his iconic "guitar agitator" soundhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0518ygk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0518ygk.jpg2017-04-26T18:00:00.000ZSonic Youth frontman Thurston Moore tells Steve why technique isn't everything.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0518w71
- Thurston Moore on his early years as a musicianhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqnwv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqnwv.jpg2015-07-31T14:44:00.000ZThurston Moore speaks to 6 Music's Tom Robinson about his early years as a musician shortly after he arrived in New York City in 1976.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02yhlhm
Thurston Moore Tracks
Speak To The Wild
Speak To The Wild
Silver Blue
Silver Blue
Benediction
Benediction
Cusp
Cusp
The Lords And The Ladies
The Lords And The Ladies
Smoke Of Dreams
Smoke Of Dreams
Turn On
Turn On
In Silver Rain With A Paper Key (6 Music session, 1 Jun 2011)
Smoke of Dreams - 6 Music Session
Smoke of Dreams - 6 Music Session
Cease Fire - 6 Music Session
Cease Fire - 6 Music Session
Illuminine
Illuminine
Vocabularies
Vocabularies
Aphrodite
Aphrodite
Upcoming Events
16
Jan
2019
Thurston Moore
Miranda, London, UK
1
Feb
2019
Thurston Moore, Big Joanie
Under the Bridge, London, UK
16
Feb
2019
Thurston Moore, Tony Allen, Laetitia Sadier, Evan Parker, Vels Trio, John Edwards, Emma-Jean Thackray, Ginger Baker's Jazz Confusion, Elliot Galvin, Snazzback, Run Logan Run, Project Karnak, John Russell, Django Django (DJ Set), Binker Golding, Pyjaen and Cykada
Walthamstow Assembly Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2014: Late Gig
City Halls
2014-05-10T03:42:59
10
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Late Gig
22:30
City Halls
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
2014-05-09T03:42:59
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
19:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
