Dubioza kolektivDubioza. Formed 2003
Dubioza kolektiv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ba46d6a-ed97-4e05-b946-85a8ef93e688
Dubioza kolektiv Biography (Wikipedia)
Dubioza kolektiv (also known simply as Dubioza) is Bosnian avant-garde dub rock group known for their crossover style that incorporates elements of hip hop, dub, ska, reggae, rock, punk, electronic music, and Balkan music, and for their socially and politically conscious songwriting with lyrics in multiple languages. By 2015, Dubioza kolektiv had emerged as the most popular Bosnian musical act.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dubioza kolektiv Performances & Interviews
Dubioza kolektiv Tracks
Sort by
Free
Dubioza kolektiv
Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free
Last played on
Free.mp3
Dubioza kolektiv
Free.mp3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free.mp3
Last played on
Usa
Dubioza kolektiv
Usa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Usa
Last played on
Dubioza kolektiv Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist