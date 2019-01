Dubioza kolektiv (also known simply as Dubioza) is Bosnian avant-garde dub rock group known for their crossover style that incorporates elements of hip hop, dub, ska, reggae, rock, punk, electronic music, and Balkan music, and for their socially and politically conscious songwriting with lyrics in multiple languages. By 2015, Dubioza kolektiv had emerged as the most popular Bosnian musical act.

