Edward Herbert1st Baron Herbert of Cherbury. Born 3 March 1583. Died 20 October 1648
Edward Herbert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1583-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ba289c4-fd4f-47e5-92c2-6f2da67b91d3
Edward Herbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Herbert, 1st Baron Herbert of Cherbury (or Chirbury) KB (3 March 1582 – 5 August 1648) was an Anglo-Welsh soldier, diplomat, historian, poet and religious philosopher of the Kingdom of England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edward Herbert Tracks
Sort by
Pavan of the Composition of mee and Castle Island 1640
Paul O’Dette
Pavan of the Composition of mee and Castle Island 1640
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605k7r.jpglink
Pavan of the Composition of mee and Castle Island 1640
Last played on
Pavan of the Composition of mee Herbert of Cherbury and Castle Island
Edward Herbert
Pavan of the Composition of mee Herbert of Cherbury and Castle Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edward Herbert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist