Vicente Emilio Sojo Born 8 December 1887. Died 11 August 1974
1887-12-08
Vicente Emilio Sojo (December 8, 1887 – August 11, 1974) was a Venezuelan musicologist, educator and composer, born in Guatire, Miranda.
