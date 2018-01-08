VixenAll-female rock/glam band. Formed 1980
Vixen
1980
Vixen Biography (Wikipedia)
Vixen is an American rock band. They achieved commercial success during the late 1980s and early 1990s as part of the Los Angeles, California glam metal scene. They were sometimes described as "the female Bon Jovi."
Cryin'
