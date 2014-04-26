MoonchildItalian/German gothic band. Formed 1987
Moonchild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b9b1f04-305b-4bca-ac29-dd039507f667
Moonchild Tracks
Sort by
All The Joy
Moonchild
All The Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Joy
Last played on
Be Free
Moonchild
Be Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Free
Last played on
Fields of the Nephilim
Moonchild
Fields of the Nephilim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fields of the Nephilim
Last played on
Moonchild Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist