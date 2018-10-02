Dirtyphonics is a French electronic music band from Paris, consisting of members Charly Barranger, Julien "PitchIn" Corrales and Julien "Pho" Lignon. Their music style is based on Hybrid, dubstep, drum and bass, drumstep.

In 2008, Dirtyphonics signed on Shimon's label AudioPorn Records and released their debut single, "French F**k" which reached number one on Beatport's charts. After releasing remixes on many labels, such as Virgin Records, Atlantic Records, Warner Bros. Records, Sony Records, Mau5trap, Cooking Vinyl, Ram, MTA, Ultra Records, they joined Dim Mak Records in 2012. Dirtyphonics has worked with Linkin Park, Skrillex, Kaskade, Benny Benassi, Foreign Beggars, NERO, Modestep, Steve Aoki, Marilyn Manson, and many more through collaborations and remixes.

In March 2013, Dirtyphonics released their debut full-length album Irreverence which merges heavy bass music, drum and bass, dubstep, and electro. The first single from the album, "Dirty," was released in October 2012, followed by "Walk In The Fire," "No Stopping Us," and "Hanging On Me" in 2013, with remixes covering most genres of electronic music.