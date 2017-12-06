Declan McKennaBorn 24 December 1998
Declan McKenna Biography (Wikipedia)
Declan Benedict McKenna (24 December 1998) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He initially gained recognition for winning the Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition in 2015. McKenna self-released the song "Brazil", a protest song criticizing FIFA and the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil, as his debut single in December 2014. It gained recognition after its re-release in August 2015. It reached number one on Sirius XM Radio's Alt Nation Alt 18 Countdown for 23 January 2016 and held that spot for three weeks. The song also reached number 16 on the U.S. Billboard Alternative Songs chart, number 45 in Japan and number 135 in France. His popularity attracted the attention of many major music labels; he eventually signed to Columbia Records in 2016.
McKenna continued to write and record music for his debut studio album during 2016. During this time, he also performed concerts and appeared at festivals. He released What Do You Think About the Car? through Columbia on 21 July 2017. Songs that appear on the album that were released as singles prior to the album’s release include "Paracetamol", "Isombard" and "The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home", which peaked at number 84 on Belgium's Ultratop Flanders chart. Also during 2017, he made appearances at the Coachella and Lollapalooza festivals.
- Declan McKenna: ' I Love ABBA and I was in Mamma Mia!'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q9qzt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q9qzt.jpg2017-12-06T21:21:00.000ZBBC Music Introducing's Artist of the Year Declan McKenna admits his love of ABBA to Jo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q9q07
Declan McKenna: ' I Love ABBA and I was in Mamma Mia!'
- Declan McKenna - Humongous (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j27v3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j27v3.jpg2017-10-04T23:14:00.000ZDeclan McKenna performs Humongous at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j27rv
Declan McKenna - Humongous (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
- Blossoms - Honey Sweet (feat. Declan McKenna) (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j27nn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j27nn.jpg2017-10-04T23:07:00.000ZBlossoms are joined on stage by Declan McKenna performing Honey Sweet at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j27fl
Blossoms - Honey Sweet (feat. Declan McKenna) (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
- Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZThe last 10 years of BBC Music Introducing have been a blast. Here's to the next 10 years of supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under-the-radar music from across the UK!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hy8m3
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
- How did Declan McKenna do at GCSE Music?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t7y8w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t7y8w.jpg2017-08-24T08:56:00.000ZDeclan recalls getting graded for his song Brazil as it was being played out on national radio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d6169
How did Declan McKenna do at GCSE Music?
- Declan McKennahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sb1n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sb1n.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Declan Mckenna's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0576kf9
Declan McKenna
- Declan McKenna - Brazil (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0545zvt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0545zvt.jpg2017-05-27T18:54:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturdayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0545krc
Declan McKenna - Brazil (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
- Declan McKenna - Isombard (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04chl37.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04chl37.jpg2016-11-17T08:00:00.000ZWe look back at Declan McKenna's performance of Isombard on the BBC Introducing Stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c9vnf
Declan McKenna - Isombard (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
- Has Declan McKenna revealed his new album title?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042ztfn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042ztfn.jpg2016-07-29T21:18:00.000ZJess Iszatt speaks to Declan McKenna about his new album at Standon Calling 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042zv1f
Has Declan McKenna revealed his new album title?
- Declan McKennahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042zrk0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042zrk0.jpg2016-07-29T19:07:00.000ZGareth Lloyd interviews Cheshunt's Declan McKenna at Standon Calling 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042zrqr
Declan McKenna
- Declan McKenna - Bethlehemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl63d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl63d.jpg2016-05-28T21:59:00.000ZDeclan McKenna performs Bethlehem at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlkmr
Declan McKenna - Bethlehem
Declan McKenna Tracks
Sort by