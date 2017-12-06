Declan Benedict McKenna (24 December 1998) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He initially gained recognition for winning the Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition in 2015. McKenna self-released the song "Brazil", a protest song criticizing FIFA and the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil, as his debut single in December 2014. It gained recognition after its re-release in August 2015. It reached number one on Sirius XM Radio's Alt Nation Alt 18 Countdown for 23 January 2016 and held that spot for three weeks. The song also reached number 16 on the U.S. Billboard Alternative Songs chart, number 45 in Japan and number 135 in France. His popularity attracted the attention of many major music labels; he eventually signed to Columbia Records in 2016.

McKenna continued to write and record music for his debut studio album during 2016. During this time, he also performed concerts and appeared at festivals. He released What Do You Think About the Car? through Columbia on 21 July 2017. Songs that appear on the album that were released as singles prior to the album’s release include "Paracetamol", "Isombard" and "The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home", which peaked at number 84 on Belgium's Ultratop Flanders chart. Also during 2017, he made appearances at the Coachella and Lollapalooza festivals.