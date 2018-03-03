Anthony George Banks (born 27 March 1950) is an English musician, songwriter, singer, and film composer primarily known as the keyboardist and founding member of the rock band Genesis. He is one of the band's two members who have been members throughout the band's history, the other being guitarist and bassist Mike Rutherford. Banks is also a prolific solo artist, releasing six solo albums that range through progressive rock, pop, and classical music.

Banks co-formed Genesis in 1967 while studying at Charterhouse School as their keyboardist and one of their principal songwriters and lyricists. He became a prolific user of the Hammond T-102 organ, Mellotron, ARP Pro Soloist and Yamaha CP-70 piano. In the band's earliest years Banks would play acoustic guitar for some of the mellow and pastoral songs.

In 2010, Banks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis. In 2015, he received a Prog God Award at the Progressive Music Awards. Banks is ranked No. 11 on MusicRadar's greatest keyboard players of all time.