AtumpanBorn 24 December 1983
Atumpan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01f1yq7.jpg
1983-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b92f204-49e7-421c-82d1-45e611d573f6
Atumpan Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Elinam Cobbinah (born 24 December 1983), commonly known by his stage name, Atumpan, is a Ghanaian afrobeat and dancehall singer.
Atumpan Tracks
The Thing
Atumpan
The Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f1yrt.jpglink
The Thing
Slay Mama
Atumpan
Slay Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f1yq7.jpglink
Slay Mama
Jekin Jekin (feat. Atumpan)
DizZY VC
Jekin Jekin (feat. Atumpan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q2c3x.jpglink
Jekin Jekin (feat. Atumpan)
Performer
The Thing vs Already Taken
Atumpan
The Thing vs Already Taken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f1yq7.jpglink
The Thing vs Already Taken
The Thing (Zulu Remix)
Atumpan
The Thing (Zulu Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f1yq7.jpglink
The Thing (Zulu Remix)
Remix Artist
Ego (Remix)
Carlene Laurel & Atumpan
Ego (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f1yq7.jpglink
Ego (Remix)
Performer
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Atumpan
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9p8q9
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-08-22T03:11:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fksyq.jpg
22
Aug
2013
Live Lounge: Atumpan
BBC Broadcasting House
