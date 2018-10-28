James WhitmoreBorn 1 October 1921. Died 6 February 2009
James Whitmore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b92252e-d66f-4315-8178-f65adc5f7806
James Whitmore Tracks
Sort by
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Keenan Wynn
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Last played on
Oklahoma
Gordon MacRae
Oklahoma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oklahoma
Last played on
The Farmer & The Cowman
Gordon MacRae
The Farmer & The Cowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farmer & The Cowman
Last played on
The Farmer & The Cowman
Gordon MacRae
The Farmer & The Cowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farmer & The Cowman
Last played on
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
James Whitmore
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Last played on
The Farmer & The Cowman
Gordon MacRae
The Farmer & The Cowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farmer & The Cowman
Last played on
James Whitmore Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist