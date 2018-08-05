Kevin Peek (21 December 1946 – 11 February 2013) was an Australian guitarist, playing both rock and classical music, best known for his work with the progressive rock band Sky.

He was born in Adelaide, South Australia, and initially played classical percussion in the Adelaide Conservatorium of Music, before teaching himself the guitar. In 1967 Peek formed a Psychedelic pop, progressive rock group, James Taylor Move but left by May 1968, moving to London. He returned to Adelaide, Australia, to join a newly formed rock band Quartet which, despite a contract from England's Decca Records, proved artistically unsuccessful. An Australian single "Now"/"Will My Lady Come" [Decca Y-8977] was released in 1969. The A-side is credited to Britten; the B-side to Spencer, Tarney and Peek. For a time, following their move to London, he and his fellow Adelaide-born bandmates—guitarist Terry Britten, bassist Alan Tarney, and drummer Trevor Spencer—made their livings as session musicians together, playing with everyone from the New Seekers and Mary Hopkin (Earth Song, Ocean Song) to Cliff Richard, whose regular backing band they became on stage and on record during the 1970s. Peek also worked with Manfred Mann, Lulu, Tom Jones, Jeff Wayne (War of the Worlds), and Shirley Bassey, among others. He wrote the music for the internationally broadcast "Singapore Girl" television advertisements for Singapore Airlines.