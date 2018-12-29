Leonardo Roelandschap (Amersfoort, 11 May 1985), better known by his stage name Bizzey, is a Dutch hip hop performer and DJ.

Bizzey grew up in the Dutch towns Leusden and Amersfoort. His father owned a record shop in Amersfoort (Radio Roelandschap). Bizzey wrote his first rap at 15 for an English summer love.

In 2010, Bizzey founded the group Yellow Claw together with Jim Aasgier (Jim Taihuttu) and Nizzle (Nils Rondhuis). They started off with a theme night in the Amsterdam disco Jimmy Woo and produced remixes for other performers. The group toured multiple countries and worked together with international artists. Bizzey left Yellow Claw in 2016 to focus on a solo career as MC Bizzey, mostly in the Netherlands. His YouTube video "Traag" ("Slow") received millions of views (and was especially popular in Turkey).