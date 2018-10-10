Timofei Aleksandrovich Dokschitzer (Russian: Тимофей Александрович Докшицер, 13 December 1921, Nizhyn, Ukraine — 16 March 2005, Vilnius) was a Soviet Russian trumpeter, Professor of Gnesins Musical College. He was the solo-trumpeter of Bolshoi Theater.

He started to play when he was 10 years old. He finished the Central Musical School and Gnesins Musical College. In 1947 he won the International Competition in Prague. In 1957 he finished the Moscow State Conservatory. He became one of the outstanding trumpeters of the world, who proved that trumpet can be a solo-instrument, as the violin or piano.

He played both classical musical compositions and modern concertos by Alexander Arutiunian and others. Some of his records then were re-issued on CDs.

His very distinctive style and sound was born out of a love of Opera and his playing emulates very much that of an Operatic influence.

At the International Trumpet Days Bremen, Germany he gave each year masterclasses from 1992 - 1999 and was professor at the International Trumpet Academy Bremen, Germany from 1994 - 1999 together with international trumpeters like Pierre Thibaud (France), Bo Nilsson (Sweden), Otto Sauter (Germany).