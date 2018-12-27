Compay SegundoBorn 18 November 1907. Died 13 July 2003
Compay Segundo
1907-11-18
Compay Segundo Biography (Wikipedia)
Máximo Francisco Repilado Muñoz Telles (18 November 1907 – 13 July 2003), known professionally as "Compay Segundo", was a Cuban trova guitarist, singer and composer.
Compay Segundo Tracks
Chan Chan
Chan Chan
Chan Chan
Chan Chan
Chan Chan
Lula
Compay Segundo
Lula
Lula
A Los Barrios De Santiago
Compay Segundo
A Los Barrios De Santiago
A Los Barrios De Santiago
Idilio
Compay Segundo
Idilio
Idilio
Chan Chan
Guantanamera
Compay Segundo
Guantanamera
Guantanamera
Y Tu Que Has Hecho
Compay Segundo
Y Tu Que Has Hecho
Y Tu Que Has Hecho
La Negra Tomasa
Compay Segundo
La Negra Tomasa
La Negra Tomasa
Juramento
Compay Segundo
Juramento
Juramento
