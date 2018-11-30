John WilliamsClassical guitarist. Born 24 April 1941
John Williams
1941-04-24
John Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
John Christopher Williams, OBE (born 24 April 1941) is an Australian virtuosic classical guitarist renowned for his ensemble playing as well as his interpretation and promotion of the modern classical guitar repertoire. In 1973, he shared a Grammy Award in the Best Chamber Music Performance category with fellow guitarist Julian Bream for Julian and John (Works by Lawes, Carulli, Albéniz, Granados). Guitar historian Graham Wade has said: "John is perhaps the most technically accomplished guitarist the world has seen."
Guitarist John Williams plays live in the Music Matters studio
John Williams plays 'Sleeping Dog'
He Was Beautiful
Cleo Laine
He Was Beautiful
He Was Beautiful
Canarios
John Williams
Canarios
Canarios
Spanish Dance no.5
Enrique Granados
Spanish Dance no.5
Spanish Dance no.5
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Francisco Tárrega
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Cavatina
John Williams
Cavatina
Cavatina
Sonata in D minor, K 213
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in D minor, K 213
Sonata in D minor, K 213
Castilla (Seguidillas)
Isaac Albéniz
Castilla (Seguidillas)
Castilla (Seguidillas)
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
Cavatina
Stanley Myers
Cavatina
Cavatina
Alma Llanera
Pedro Elías Gutiérrez
Alma Llanera
Alma Llanera
Recuerdos De La Alhambra
John Williams
Recuerdos De La Alhambra
Recuerdos De La Alhambra
Las Perdices (Golpe)
Pedro López
Las Perdices (Golpe)
Las Perdices (Golpe)
Sevilla (Suite española)
Isaac Albéniz
Sevilla (Suite española)
Sevilla (Suite española)
Asturias (Suite española)
Isaac Albéniz
Asturias (Suite española)
Asturias (Suite española)
Partita in F major transc. for lute, BWV 1006 (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita in F major transc. for lute, BWV 1006 (Prelude)
Partita in F major transc. for lute, BWV 1006 (Prelude)
JSB
John Williams
JSB
JSB
The Godfather
Nino Rota
The Godfather
The Godfather
Tango (España)
Isaac Albéniz
Tango (España)
Tango (España)
Air On A G String
John Williams
Air On A G String
Air On A G String
Toward the Sea
Toru Takemitsu
Toward the Sea
Toward the Sea
Vers, l'arc-en-ciel, Palma
Toru Takemitsu
Vers, l'arc-en-ciel, Palma
Vers, l'arc-en-ciel, Palma
First Light
John Williams
First Light
First Light
Danza espanola No 1 (La vida breve)
Manuel de Falla
Danza espanola No 1 (La vida breve)
Danza espanola No 1 (La vida breve)
Dance from La Vida Breve
Manuel de Falla
Dance from La Vida Breve
Dance from La Vida Breve
Arafura Dances (Second Maninya)
Ross Edwards
Arafura Dances (Second Maninya)
Arafura Dances (Second Maninya)
Sevilla
Isaac Albéniz
Sevilla
Sevilla
Suite española arr for guitar (Sevilla)
Isaac Albéniz
Suite española arr for guitar (Sevilla)
Suite española arr for guitar (Sevilla)
Proms 2002: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
