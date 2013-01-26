Fame was a Swedish duo consisting of Jessica Andersson (born 27 October 1973 in Stockholm) and Magnus Bäcklund (born 16 November 1965 in Kristinehamn, Värmland County). They met each other at the televised arts school and contest Fame Factory, which aired in autumn 2002. Bäcklund was the overall winner, while Andersson dropped out to give birth to her son Liam. Bäcklund also has two young twin daughters at home. Andersson is a former photo model and Bäcklund is a commercial pilot.