Dmitry Bilan (Russian: Дмитрий Била́н,; born Ви́ктор Никола́евич Бела́н, Víktor Nikoláevich Belán, 24 December 1981 in Ust-Dzheguta, Karachay–Cherkessia) is a Russian actor and singer-songwriter of Karachay descent. Bilan represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 with "Never Let You Go", finishing second, and he won the contest in 2008 in Belgrade, with the song "Believe". He has had several Russian number one hit records. He is sometimes referred to as "Russia's Iglesias" due to his similarity to the Spanish singer.