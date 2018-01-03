Silver BulletUK breakbeat & hip-hop producer/rapper Richard Brown
Silver Bullet
Silver Bullet Biography (Wikipedia)
Silver Bullet (born Richard David Brown, 12 September 1972 in London, England) is a British rapper. He went to school in London, then Buckingham and then was moved to Leighton Buzzard and then to Aylesbury in 1988. He is most remembered for his singles "Bring Forth the Guillotine" (Tam Tam record label, 1989) and "20 Seconds to Comply". Richard now spearheads multiple sound systems i.e. shuriken Monsta Farm / Haunted FM / Yello Disney
Silver Bullet Tracks
20 Seconds To Comply
20 Seconds To Comply
Bring Forth the Guilotine
Bring Forth the Guilotine
Burning (Mad Professor Dub Remix) (feat. Afrikan Boy)
20 Seconds To Comply (Final Conflict)
