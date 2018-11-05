Hugh MoffattBorn 10 November 1948
Hugh Moffatt
1948-11-10
Hugh Moffatt Biography
Hugh Moffatt (born November 3, 1948) is an American country singer and songwriter. In the 1970s and 1980s several artists made hits out of his songs. He has also released critically acclaimed albums of his own.
When You Held Me In Your Arms
Carolina Star
Carolina Star
I Know
I Know
Cover Me
Cover Me
Rock Bottom
Rock Bottom
Juniper Canyon
Juniper Canyon
Remembering
Remembering
Only Along For The Ride
Only Along For The Ride
