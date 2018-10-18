William Otis Laswell (born February 12, 1955) is an American bass guitarist, record producer, and record label owner. He has been involved in hundreds of recordings with many collaborators from all over the world. His music draws from funk, world music, jazz, dub and ambient styles. He has played or produced hardcore punk and heavy metal.

According to music critic Chris Brazier, "Laswell's pet concept is 'collision music' which involves bringing together musicians from wildly divergent but complementary spheres and seeing what comes out." The credo of one record label run by Laswell which typifies much of his work is "Nothing Is True, Everything Is Permitted". Although his bands may be credited under the same name and often feature the same roster of musicians, the styles and themes explored on different albums can vary dramatically. Material began as a noisy dance music band, but later albums concentrated on hip hop, jazz, or spoken word readings by William S. Burroughs. Most versions of the band Praxis have included guitarist Buckethead, but they have explored different permutations on albums.