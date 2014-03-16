Wust El BaladFormed 1999
1999
Wust El Balad Biography (Wikipedia)
Wust El-Balad (Arabic: وسط البلد) is an Egyptian Soft rock band, founded in Cairo in 1999. The band released four albums, the self-titled Wust El-Balad in 2007, Rubabekya in 2011, "Karakib" in 2014, and "Bantalony El Jeans" in 2018.
