Karla BonoffBorn 27 December 1952
Karla Bonoff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b76d64a-923b-4c0f-b04f-f0f9f6a2c6c2
Karla Bonoff Biography (Wikipedia)
Karla Bonoff (born December 27, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter, primarily known for her songwriting. As a songwriter, Bonoff's songs have been interpreted by other artists such as "Home" by Bonnie Raitt, "Tell Me Why" by Wynonna Judd, and "Isn't It Always Love" by Lynn Anderson.
Linda Ronstadt has recorded a number of her songs, notably three tracks on the 1976 album Hasten Down the Wind ("Someone To Lay Down Beside Me", "Lose Again" and "If He's Ever Near"), which introduced Bonoff to a mass audience, and "All My Life", a 1989 duet with Ronstadt and Aaron Neville.
Karla Bonoff Tracks
The Water is Wide
Karla Bonoff
The Water is Wide
The Water is Wide
Something Fine
Karla Bonoff
Something Fine
Something Fine
