Dijon Shariff Thames (born July 17, 1991), better known by his stage name MANN, is an American hip-hop recording artist from West Los Angeles, California discovered by J.R. Rotem. He's perhaps best known for his singles "Buzzin" with 50 Cent and "The Mack" with Snoop Dogg and Iyaz. Mann was formerly signed to Mercury Records, a division of The Island Def Jam Music Group. He founded, owns and operates the independent imprint Peace Life Quality Recordings, which is currently home to artists Tone Oliver and LanaaMak a.k.a. Goldie Locs.

Since 2008, MANN has released four albums and six mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of 50 Cent, Ty Dolla $ign, Skeme, Shawn Chrystopher, Jason Derulo, Audio Push, Kid Ink, Kram D, Jermaine Dupri, T-Pain, Travis Porter, Trev Case, Clyde Carson, Dizzy Wright, Matik, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Quik, Frank Ocean, Kevo Da Kid, A2TheK, Ymtk, Buddy, Bobby Brackins, Problem, Casey Veggies, Jetpack Jones, Raymancfc and more.

MANN's latest album dropped on the June 24, 2014.