Idaho is an American rock band formed in 1992 in Los Angeles, California by high school friends Jeff Martin and John K. Berry who had played in various bands and projects together since 1981. The duo, who switched off on drumming duties and shared in the songwriting, were eventually signed to Caroline Records in December 1992 by Brian Long, and soon after released The Palms EP and Year After Year full-length in 1993. Idaho drew frequent comparisons to American Music Club, Red House Painters, and Codeine, due to vocal, lyrical, and instrumental similarities. The band toured the United States with similar-minded artists such as Red House Painters, Half String, Low, and Cranes from 1993 to 1995. Dan Seta joined as a multi-instrumentalist on Three Sheets to the Wind, the band's third album, along with Terry Borden on bass (later of the Pete Yorn band) and Mark Lewis (West Indian Girl) on drums. Seta and Lewis had previously been in the band Pet Clarke together, along with Geoff Gans and former Let's Active touring bassist Janine Cooper, who went on to join Downy Mildew. Idaho also played dates in Europe with Lali Puna and Dirty Three.