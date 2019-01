Carrie Luz Rodriguez (born July 31, 1978) is an American singer-songwriter and the daughter of Texan singer-songwriter David Rodriguez and Texas painter Katy Nail, and is the granddaughter of prolific Texas essayist Frances Nail. She sings and plays the fiddle, mandobird and tenor guitar.

Her touring band members include Luke Jacobs (acoustic and electric guitar, vocals, lap steel guitar, pedal steel), Hans Holzen (acoustic and electric guitar, vocal, lap steel guitar, mandolin), Erik Deutsch (keyboards), Kyle Kegerreis (acoustic and electric bass), and Don Heffington (drums, percussion).