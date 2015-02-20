BlueprintUS rapper/hip-hop producer
Blueprint
Blueprint Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Shepard, better known by his stage name Blueprint, is an American hip hop musician from Columbus, Ohio. He is a founder of Weightless Recordings.
Blueprint is one half of the duo Soul Position along with producer RJD2. He is also a member of the rap group Greenhouse (formerly known as Greenhouse Effect), which currently consists of himself and Illogic.
Blueprint Tracks
Big Girls Need Love Too
Blueprint
Big Girls Need Love Too
Big Girls Need Love Too
