Lost BoyzFormed 1995. Disbanded 1999
Lost Boyz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b70d4d9-b3d3-4a99-8a95-96ee59f12140
Lost Boyz Biography (Wikipedia)
Lost Boyz is a hip hop group from South Jamaica, Queens, New York City. The original group members were lead MC Mr. Cheeks, backup MC and promoter Freaky Tah (1971–1999), DJ Spigg Nice (Ronald Blackwell) and Pretty Lou (Eric Ruth).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lost Boyz Tracks
Sort by
You're The One (Allstar Remix feat. Lost Boyz)
SWV
You're The One (Allstar Remix feat. Lost Boyz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4pbr.jpglink
You're The One (Allstar Remix feat. Lost Boyz)
Last played on
Jeeps Lex Coups Bimaz and Benz
Lost Boyz
Jeeps Lex Coups Bimaz and Benz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeeps Lex Coups Bimaz and Benz
Last played on
Music Makes Me High
Lost Boyz
Music Makes Me High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Makes Me High
Last played on
Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless
Lost Boyz
Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless
Last played on
Lost Boyz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist