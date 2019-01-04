Roll Deep (formerly Roll Deep Entourage) are an English grime crew. They were founded in 2001 by Wiley shortly before the disbandment of UK garage crew, Pay As U Go Cartel. The crew distributed a number of mixtapes and vinyl singles independently before being signed to a major label and releasing their debut album In at the Deep End in June 2005. Four singles were released from the album: "Heat Up", "The Avenue", "When I'm 'Ere" and "Shake a Leg". They won an Urban Music Award.

Their second album Rules and Regulations was released in 2007, followed by the release of Return of the Big Money Sound in 2008. Current member Wiley and former members Dizzee Rascal and Tinchy Stryder have gone on to be successful solo artists in the UK and the U.S.of A, with songs that have topped charts. The group got their first UK number 1 single with the song "Good Times" in May 2010 and the group's second UK number 1 single was "Green Light" in August 2010. Their next single was "Take Control", featuring R&B singer Alesha Dixon, which charted at number 29 on 7 November 2010. Roll Deep released their next single "Picture Perfect" (produced by Agent X) peaking at No. 19 in the indie charts. They released their fifth studio album in 2012 before entering an indefinite hiatus in 2013.