Los York’sFormed 1966. Disbanded 1974
Los York’s
1966
Los York’s Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Yorks, from Lima, Peru were a garage rock band active in the 1960s. Despite their relatively short career, the band was one of the most successful groups in their native country during the era. They were the first Peruvian band to have their own radio and television program, and made numerous media appearances throughout their career. They wrote many of their own songs in Spanish and had a visceral style, with vocalist Pablo Luna noted for moving frenetically during performances. The band's most famous single, "Abrazame", is sometimes seen as a benchmark song in Peruvian garage. Their music has become popular in the garage rock revival in recent years.
Los York’s Tracks
Te Amo
Justo A Mi Gusto
La Alegria De Tu Amor
