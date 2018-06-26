I Like Trains (previously styled as iLiKETRAiNS) is an English alternative/post-rock band, formed in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. The group play brooding songs featuring sparse piano and guitar, baritone vocals, uplifting choral passages and reverberant orchestral crescendos. They draw their inspiration from historical failings and a pessimistic world view.

On 7 April 2007, I Like Trains featured on the early-hours music television programme The JD Set, which featured live performance clips and interviews. David Martin talked about how he wanted their music to have a "sense of location" and that this was lacking in music like "Godspeed and Sigur Rós". I Like Trains have had their music featured on Hollywood film trailers, adverts and television, including an episode of CSI: Miami.