Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b67e0ea-2c2e-421f-b9a6-a229c09b870a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Mendham and His Orchestra are a British dance band, led by Alex Mendham, that performs and records music from the 1920s and 1930s.
They perform concerts internationally. The orchestra held a long standing residency at the Savoy Hotel in London.
Their debut album, Whistling in the Dark, was released in January 2013, followed by a second album, Jazznocracy, in December 2015.
In 2017 they released On with the Show, their third studio album.
On 1 September 2018, to mark the centennial of "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles" debut in 1918, the orchestra performed a special arrangement of the song at the London Stadium, the current home of West Ham United F.C.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Treat Me Like A Baby
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Treat Me Like A Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Treat Me Like A Baby
Last played on
Let Yourself Go
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Let Yourself Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Yourself Go
Last played on
I've Got A Feelin' You're Foolin'
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
I've Got A Feelin' You're Foolin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got A Feelin' You're Foolin'
Last played on
She Reminds Me Of You
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
She Reminds Me Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Reminds Me Of You
Last played on
On The Air
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
On The Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Air
Last played on
Caravan
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Caravan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caravan
Last played on
He's The Last Word
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
He's The Last Word
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's The Last Word
Performer
Last played on
Broken Record
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Broken Record
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Record
Last played on
Weep No More My Baby
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Weep No More My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weep No More My Baby
Last played on
Cheek To Cheek
Alex Mendham And His Ochestra
Cheek To Cheek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheek To Cheek
Performer
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Performer
Last played on
Jeepers Creepers
Alex Mendham Band
Jeepers Creepers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeepers Creepers
Performer
Last played on
Cheek To Cheek
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Cheek To Cheek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheek To Cheek
Anything Goes
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Anything Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything Goes
Hot Lips
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Hot Lips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Lips
Jeepers Creepers
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Jeepers Creepers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeepers Creepers
Jazznocracy
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra
Jazznocracy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazznocracy
Last played on
Back to artist