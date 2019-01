Murk (also known by several other names, including Funky Green Dogs) is a house-music production team composed of Ralph Falcón and Oscar Gaetan. It formed in Miami in 1991. The group had seven consecutive singles that topped Billboard's Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart.

