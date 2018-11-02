Daniel PailthorpeFlautist. Born 1966
Daniel Pailthorpe
1966
Daniel Pailthorpe Tracks
Goodfellow (Puck) for flute, oboe and piano, 1st movement
Richard Blackford
Flute Sonata; 1st movement; Allegro malinconico
Francis Poulenc
Hexad: 4th movement
Naresh Sohal
Summer music Op.31
Samuel Barber
From the Isles of the Sea
Margaret Hubicki
Skylark
Hoagy Carmichael
