Alyssia Vibha Sharma is an Indian popstar who released her first album in the 1990s. She made her foray into Indian pop domain with her debut album Mehndi (2000), HMV SaReGaMa Records, which was extremely well received by the music lovers and was one of the top 3 best selling private albums of that year. The title song "Mehandi Lagaoongi Main" became a superhit.
