The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli
The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b59451a-b17b-4436-a4e6-9479c6159eb0
Tracks
Sort by
Java Jive (feat. Tim Hauser, Marty Nelson & The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli)
Erin Dickins
Java Jive (feat. Tim Hauser, Marty Nelson & The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Java Jive (feat. Tim Hauser, Marty Nelson & The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist