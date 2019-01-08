Cheat CodesFormed 2014
Cheat Codes Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheat Codes is an American electronic music DJ trio consisting of Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford, and Matthew Russell based in Los Angeles. The group is notable for their 2016 single "Sex", which samples the chorus from "Let's Talk About Sex" by Salt-N-Pepa, and their 2017 single "No Promises", which featured American pop superstar Demi Lovato and peaked within the top 40 of the US, UK and Australia. The track was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Cheat Codes Tracks
Only You
Cheat Codes
Only You
Only You
Shed A Light (feat. Cheat Codes)
Robin Schulz
Shed A Light (feat. Cheat Codes)
Shed A Light (feat. Cheat Codes)
Upcoming Events
14
Feb
2019
Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
18
Feb
2019
Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki and Deorro
Stylus Leeds, Leeds, UK
19
Feb
2019
Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki and Deorro
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
21
Feb
2019
Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki and Deorro
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
22
Feb
2019
Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki and Deorro
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
