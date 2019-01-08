Cheat Codes is an American electronic music DJ trio consisting of Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford, and Matthew Russell based in Los Angeles. The group is notable for their 2016 single "Sex", which samples the chorus from "Let's Talk About Sex" by Salt-N-Pepa, and their 2017 single "No Promises", which featured American pop superstar Demi Lovato and peaked within the top 40 of the US, UK and Australia. The track was certified Platinum by the RIAA.