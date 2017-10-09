Bernard John Marsden (born 7 May 1951) is an English rock and blues guitarist. He is primarily known for his work with Whitesnake, having written or co-written with David Coverdale many of the group's hit songs, such as "Fool for Your Loving", "Walking in the Shadow of the Blues", "Lovehunter", "Trouble" and the multi-million selling chart-topper "Here I Go Again."