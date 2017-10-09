Bernie Marsden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxt1.jpg
1951-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b57275b-4eed-4cc8-bee1-45560350f35b
Bernie Marsden Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard John Marsden (born 7 May 1951) is an English rock and blues guitarist. He is primarily known for his work with Whitesnake, having written or co-written with David Coverdale many of the group's hit songs, such as "Fool for Your Loving", "Walking in the Shadow of the Blues", "Lovehunter", "Trouble" and the multi-million selling chart-topper "Here I Go Again."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernie Marsden Performances & Interviews
- GBRAB: Bernie Marsdenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0464jz6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0464jz6.jpg2016-08-28T13:50:00.000ZBernie Marsden speaks to John Clayton on F.N.A.T. at the 2016 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0464k5w
GBRAB: Bernie Marsden
Bernie Marsden Tracks
Sort by
Hoxie Rollin' Time
Bernie Marsden
Hoxie Rollin' Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Hoxie Rollin' Time
Last played on
Trouble (feat. David Coverdale)
Bernie Marsden
Trouble (feat. David Coverdale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Trouble (feat. David Coverdale)
Last played on
Linin' Track
Bernie Marsden
Linin' Track
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Linin' Track
Last played on
Bad Blood (feat. Cherry Lee Mewis)
Bernie Marsden
Bad Blood (feat. Cherry Lee Mewis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Bad Blood (feat. Cherry Lee Mewis)
Last played on
If Loving You Is Wrong - Reading Festival
Bernie Marsden
If Loving You Is Wrong - Reading Festival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
So Wrong - Reading Festival
Bernie Marsden
So Wrong - Reading Festival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
So Wrong - Reading Festival
S.O.S. - Reading Festival
Bernie Marsden
S.O.S. - Reading Festival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
S.O.S. - Reading Festival
Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues - Reading Festival
Bernie Marsden
Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues - Reading Festival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Give Me All For You Love Tonight - Reading Festival
Bernie Marsden
Give Me All For You Love Tonight - Reading Festival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Liar - Reading Festival
Bernie Marsden
Liar - Reading Festival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Liar - Reading Festival
Here I Go Again
Bernie Marsden
Here I Go Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Here I Go Again
Last played on
Merry Go Round
Bernie Marsden
Merry Go Round
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Merry Go Round
Last played on
Trouble (Radio 2 Session, 2nd Feb 15)
Bernie Marsden
Trouble (Radio 2 Session, 2nd Feb 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Kinda Wish She Would
Bernie Marsden
Kinda Wish She Would
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Kinda Wish She Would
Last played on
Who Do We Think We Are - R2 Session 02/02/15
Bernie Marsden
Who Do We Think We Are - R2 Session 02/02/15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Pick It Up - R2 Session 02/02/15
Bernie Marsden
Pick It Up - R2 Session 02/02/15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Pick It Up - R2 Session 02/02/15
Last played on
Ladyfriend
Bernie Marsden
Ladyfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Ladyfriend
Last played on
Who Do We Think We Are?
Bernie Marsden
Who Do We Think We Are?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Who Do We Think We Are?
Last played on
I Wonder Who
Bernie Marsden
I Wonder Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
I Wonder Who
Continental Op
Bernie Marsden
Continental Op
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Continental Op
Hands Off
Bernie Marsden
Hands Off
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Hands Off
Western Plain
Bernie Marsden
Western Plain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxt1.jpglink
Western Plain
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bernie Marsden
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Bernie Marsden
Under the Bridge, London, UK
13
Apr
2019
Bernie Marsden, Lewis Hamilton Band, Sari Schorr, Danny Bryant, Rainbreakers, The Pat McManus Band, The Brian Rawson Band, JIM KIRKPATRICK and HEAVY WEATHER, The Della Grants and Danny Giles Band
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
19
Apr
2019
Bernie Marsden
Civic Hall, Stoke On Trent, UK
3
May
2019
Bernie Marsden
Tivoli, Buckley, UK
Bernie Marsden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist