Colour Me Wednesday
Formed 2007
Colour Me Wednesday
2007
Colour Me Wednesday Biography (Wikipedia)
Colour Me Wednesday is an indie pop/pop punk band from West London, UK, built around sisters Jen Doveton and Harriet Doveton. The band are noted for their melodic guitar pop, politicised lyrics and DIY punk method, including producing their own recordings, artwork and promotional videos.
Colour Me Wednesday Tracks
Sad Bride
Colour Me Wednesday
Sad Bride
Sad Bride
Sunriser
Colour Me Wednesday
Sunriser
Sunriser
Don't Tell Anyone
Colour Me Wednesday
Don't Tell Anyone
Don't Tell Anyone
Holiday From Your Life
Colour Me Wednesday
Holiday From Your Life
Unicorn In Uniform
Colour Me Wednesday
Unicorn In Uniform
Unicorn In Uniform
