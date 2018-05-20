Alex GaumondBorn 9 April 1978
Alex Gaumond
1978-04-09
Alex Gaumond Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Gaumond (born 9 April 1978) is a Canadian actor, singer and songwriter known mainly for his involvement in West End theatre.
Gaumond is best known for playing the leading roles of Galileo in the Queen musical We Will Rock You, Emmett in the original London production of Legally Blonde and Agatha Trunchbull in the RSC's Matilda.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex Gaumond Tracks
Bless Your Beautiful Hide
Alex Gaumond
Bless Your Beautiful Hide
Bless Your Beautiful Hide
Legally Blonde
Alex Gaumond
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde
Heaven On Their Minds
Alex Gaumond
Heaven On Their Minds
Heaven On Their Minds
Why God Why
Alex Gaumond
Why God Why
Why God Why
Alex Gaumond Links
