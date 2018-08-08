Cliff EidelmanBorn 5 December 1964
Cliff Eidelman
1964-12-05
Cliff Eidelman Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Glen "Cliff" Eidelman (born December 5, 1964 in Los Angeles, California) is an American composer and conductor who has scored films including Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Free Willy 3: The Rescue, and Christopher Columbus: The Discovery.
Rest In Peace Johnny
Cliff Eidelman
Rest In Peace Johnny
Rest In Peace Johnny
Star Trek VI (1963): The Undiscovered Country
Cliff Eidelman
Star Trek VI (1963): The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VI (1963): The Undiscovered Country
Alien Main Title
Jerry Goldsmith
Alien Main Title
Alien Main Title
