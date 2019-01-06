Jagged EdgeAmerican R&B singing group. Formed 1993
Jagged Edge
1993
Jagged Edge Biography (Wikipedia)
Jagged Edge is an American R&B group signed through Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings. Their biggest hit singles are "Let's Get Married" and "Where the Party At", many of which are produced by Dupri. The group's members include identical twin lead singers Brandon and Brian Casey as well as Kyle Norman and Richard Wingo.
Wingo was a late addition to the group, added after a recommendation from Kandi Burruss of Xscape. Burruss was also the one who brought the group to the attention of Dupri, who signed them to his Columbia Records distributed imprint, So So Def Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jagged Edge Tracks
Let's Get Married (Remarqable Remix)
Jagged Edge
Jagged Edge
Let's Get Married (Remarqable Remix)
Last played on
Last played on
Let's Get Married
Jagged Edge
Let's Get Married
Let's Get Married
Last played on
Where's The Party At
Jagged Edge
Where's The Party At
Where's The Party At
Last played on
Trade It All Part 2 (feat. Jagged Edge & Diddy)
Fabolous
Fabolous
Trade It All Part 2 (feat. Jagged Edge & Diddy)
Trade It All Part 2 (feat. Jagged Edge & Diddy)
Last played on
Walked Outta Heaven
Jagged Edge
Walked Outta Heaven
Walked Outta Heaven
Last played on
Where The Party At (Tall Boys Top A Top Bootleg)
Jagged Edge
Jagged Edge
Where The Party At (Tall Boys Top A Top Bootleg)
Where The Party At (Tall Boys Top A Top Bootleg)
Performer
Last played on
Nasty Girl (feat. Nelly, Jagged Edge, Avery Storm & Diddy)
The Notorious B.I.G.
The Notorious B.I.G.
Nasty Girl (feat. Nelly, Jagged Edge, Avery Storm & Diddy)
Nasty Girl (feat. Nelly, Jagged Edge, Avery Storm & Diddy)
Last played on
Where The Party At
Jagged Edge
Where The Party At
Where The Party At
Last played on
