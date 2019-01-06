Jagged Edge is an American R&B group signed through Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings. Their biggest hit singles are "Let's Get Married" and "Where the Party At", many of which are produced by Dupri. The group's members include identical twin lead singers Brandon and Brian Casey as well as Kyle Norman and Richard Wingo.

Wingo was a late addition to the group, added after a recommendation from Kandi Burruss of Xscape. Burruss was also the one who brought the group to the attention of Dupri, who signed them to his Columbia Records distributed imprint, So So Def Recordings.