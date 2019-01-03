Bill DrummondBorn 29 April 1953
Bill Drummond
1953-04-29
Bill Drummond Biography (Wikipedia)
William Ernest Drummond (born 29 April 1953) is a Scottish artist, musician, writer, and record producer. He was the co-founder of late 1980s avant-garde pop group The KLF and its 1990s media-manipulating successor, the K Foundation, with which he famously burned £1 million in 1994. More recent art activities, carried out under Drummond's chosen banner of the Penkiln Burn, include making and distributing cakes, soup, flowers, beds and shoe-shines. More recent music projects include No Music Day, and the international tour of a choir called The17. Drummond is the author of several books about art and music.
Bill Drummond Tracks
Julian Cope Is Dead
Bill Drummond
Julian Cope Is Dead
Julian Cope Is Dead
Last played on
I Believe In Rock 'n' Roll
Bill Drummond
I Believe In Rock 'n' Roll
I Believe In Rock 'n' Roll
Last played on
The King Of Joy
Bill Drummond
The King Of Joy
The King Of Joy
Last played on
Bill Drummond Links
