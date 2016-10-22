Nimrod WorkmanBorn 1895. Died 1994
Nimrod Workman
1895
Nimrod Workman Biography (Wikipedia)
Nimrod Workman (November 5, 1895 – November 26, 1994) was an American singer, coal miner and trade unionist. His musical repertoire included traditional English and Scottish ballads, Appalachian folk songs and original compositions.
Nimrod Workman Tracks
Nimrod Workman
