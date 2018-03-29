Sonna Rele performs 'Matter Of Time'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016r68k.jpg

2013-03-22T17:56:00.000Z

Sonna Rele has recently signed to Ne-Yo's record label and she joined Yasser to exclusively tell the story of how it happened. Watch her live performance of 'Matter Of Time'.

