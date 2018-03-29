Sonna Rele
1988
Sonna Rele Performances & Interviews
Sonna Rele chats with Yasser
2013-04-16
Yasser catches up with recently signed, singer, songwriter, Sonna Rele, live from LA.
Sonna Rele chats with Yasser
Sonna Rele speaks to Yasser about her recent signing to Ne-Yo's record label
2013-03-22
Yasser speaks exclusively to artist Sonna Rele about signing to Ne-Yo's record label.
Sonna Rele speaks to Yasser about her recent signing to Ne-Yo's record label
Sonna Rele performs 'Matter Of Time'
2013-03-22
Sonna Rele has recently signed to Ne-Yo's record label and she joined Yasser to exclusively tell the story of how it happened. Watch her live performance of 'Matter Of Time'.
Sonna Rele performs 'Matter Of Time'
Sonna Rele exclusively performs her new song 'I Wish'
2013-03-22
Yasser spoke exclusively to Sonna Rele about recently signing to Ne-Yo's record label.
Sonna Rele exclusively performs her new song 'I Wish'
Sonna Rele Tracks
Pray For Me (feat. Mistah Islah)
Sonna Rele
Pray For Me (feat. Mistah Islah)
Pray For Me (feat. Mistah Islah)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Rather Leave
Angel
Rather Leave
Rather Leave
Last played on
Stay With Me (feat. Sonna Rele)
Alawn
Stay With Me (feat. Sonna Rele)
Stay With Me (feat. Sonna Rele)
Performer
Last played on
Brand New Day
Sonna Rele
Brand New Day
Brand New Day
Last played on
Friends
Sonna Rele
Friends
Friends
Last played on
Love Yourself
Sonna Rele (Justin Bieber cover)
Love Yourself
Love Yourself
Performer
Last played on
Version of Love
Sonna Rele
Version of Love
Version of Love
Last played on
Love Yourself
Sonna Rele
Love Yourself
Love Yourself
Last played on
Love Sick
Sonna Rele
Love Sick
Love Sick
Last played on
Stuck
Sonna Rele
Stuck
Stuck
Last played on
Wild Hearts
Sonna Rele
Wild Hearts
Wild Hearts
Last played on
Watching You Watching Me
Sonna Rele
Watching You Watching Me
Watching You Watching Me
Last played on
Rather Be
TRC, Sonna Rele & Angel
Rather Be
Rather Be
Last played on
Amazing Grace (Live In Session)
Sonna Rele
Amazing Grace (Live In Session)
Amazing Grace (Live In Session)
Last played on
Thinking Out Loud (Ed Sheeran Cover)
Sonna Rele
Thinking Out Loud (Ed Sheeran Cover)
Thinking Out Loud (Ed Sheeran Cover)
Last played on
Winter Wonderland (Live In Session)
Sonna Rele
Winter Wonderland (Live In Session)
Winter Wonderland (Live In Session)
Last played on
Pursuit of Happiness (ft. Shammi Pithia)
Sonna Rele
Pursuit of Happiness (ft. Shammi Pithia)
Can We Talk
Sonna Rele
Can We Talk
Can We Talk
Last played on
Pursuit Of Happniess
Shammi Pithia
Pursuit Of Happniess
Pursuit Of Happniess
Last played on
Rather Leave
TRC x Angel x Sonna Rele
Rather Leave
Rather Leave
Performer
Last played on
Bring On The Rain (feat. Gurinder Seagal)
Sonna Rele
Bring On The Rain (feat. Gurinder Seagal)
Time
Sonna Rele
Time
Time
Last played on
Get Up Again
Sonna Rele
Get Up Again
Get Up Again
Last played on
Matter Of Time (Raw & Ready)
Sonna Rele
Matter Of Time (Raw & Ready)
Matter Of Time (Raw & Ready)
Last played on
I Wish (Raw & Ready)
Sonna Rele
I Wish (Raw & Ready)
I Wish (Raw & Ready)
Last played on
I Wish
Sonna Rele
I Wish
I Wish
Last played on
Matter Of Time (Live in Session)
Sonna Rele
Matter Of Time (Live in Session)
Matter Of Time (Live in Session)
Last played on
Matter Of Time
Sonna Rele
Matter Of Time
Matter Of Time
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Session: New Music Day
London
2013-07-03T03:48:49
3
Jul
2013
Live Session: New Music Day
London
