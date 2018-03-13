Norman Watt-RoyBorn 15 February 1951
Norman Joseph Watt-Roy (born 15 February 1951) is an English musician, arranger and composer.
Watt-Roy's music career spans more than 40 years. He came to prominence in the late 1970s, during the punk and new wave era of rock music as the bass player for Ian Dury and the Blockheads. He had previously been a member of the Greatest Show on Earth.
In addition to his work with the Blockheads, Watt-Roy has been a session musician and has released one solo album.
Norman Watt-Roy Tracks
The Great Pub Rock Revival
Barber, Tony, Bill Bass, Kevin Dempsey, Tim Dorney, Duncan Goddard, Gerry Hogan, Gerard Johnson, Terry Miles, Russell Milton, Brian O'Shaughnessy, Peter Phipps, Vic Saville, Neil Scott, Gerry Shepard, Smithy, Steve Walwyn, Norman Watt-Roy, John Williams, Pete Z & Denim
The Great Pub Rock Revival
The Great Pub Rock Revival
It Fell Off the Back of a Lorry
Barber, Tony, Bill Bass, Dempsey, Kevin, Tim Dorney, Duncan Goddard, Gerry Hogan, Gerard Johnson, Terry Miles, Russell Milton, Brian O'Shaughnessy, Peter Phipps, Vic Saville, Neil Scott, Gerry Shepard, Smithy, Steve Walwyn, Norman Watt-Roy, Williams, John, Pete Z & Denim
It Fell Off the Back of a Lorry
It Fell Off the Back of a Lorry
