Xiu Xiu
Xiu Xiu is an American experimental band, formed in 2002 by singer-songwriter Jamie Stewart in San Jose, California. Currently, the line-up consists of Stewart (the only constant member since formation), Angela Seo, Thor Harris, and Jordan Geiger . The band's name comes from the film Xiu Xiu: The Sent Down Girl and has influenced the sound of their music according to Stewart.
Jenny GoGo
Jenny GoGo
Dance of the Dream Man
Dance of the Dream Man
Support Our Troops Oh!
Support Our Troops Oh!
Hi
Hi
Always
Always
Apple For A Brain
Apple For A Brain
Gayle Lyn
Gayle Lyn
Falkland Rd.
Falkland Rd.
Gray Death
Gray Death
Chocolate Makes You Happy
Chocolate Makes You Happy
