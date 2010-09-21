Mother SuperiorUS rock band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 2011
Mother Superior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b422ce7-65b6-40b5-8c90-bf485ef1e279
Mother Superior Biography (Wikipedia)
Mother Superior were an American, Los Angeles–based rock band, consisting of guitarist/vocalist Jim Wilson, bassist Marcus Blake and drummer Matt Tecu. In addition to playing live with the Rollins Band and U2 producer Daniel Lanois, the band has done session work with Daniel Lanois, Henry Rollins, Tony Visconti, Alice Cooper, Meat Loaf, Emmylou Harris, Sparks, Anthrax, Wayne Kramer, Lemmy, George Clinton, Iggy Pop, Mike Patton, and Queens of the Stone Age. On their own, they released eight studio albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mother Superior Tracks
Sort by
Everybody Wants To Be A DJ
Mother Superior
Everybody Wants To Be A DJ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Wants To Be A DJ
Last played on
Mother Superior Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist