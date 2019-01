Mother Superior were an American, Los Angeles–based rock band, consisting of guitarist/vocalist Jim Wilson, bassist Marcus Blake and drummer Matt Tecu. In addition to playing live with the Rollins Band and U2 producer Daniel Lanois, the band has done session work with Daniel Lanois, Henry Rollins, Tony Visconti, Alice Cooper, Meat Loaf, Emmylou Harris, Sparks, Anthrax, Wayne Kramer, Lemmy, George Clinton, Iggy Pop, Mike Patton, and Queens of the Stone Age. On their own, they released eight studio albums.

