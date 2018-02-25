Bud ShankBorn 27 May 1926. Died 2 April 2009
Bud Shank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhs1.jpg
1926-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b41d840-cddb-41b5-b85d-3023b333f9d3
Bud Shank Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Everett "Bud" Shank, Jr. (May 27, 1926 – April 2, 2009) was an American alto saxophonist and flautist. He rose to prominence in the early 1950s playing lead alto and flute in Stan Kenton's Innovations in Modern Music Orchestra and throughout the decade worked in various small jazz combos. He spent the 1960s as a first-call studio musician in Hollywood. In the 1970s and 1980s, he performed regularly with the L. A. Four. Shank ultimately abandoned the flute to focus exclusively on playing jazz on the alto saxophone. He also recorded on tenor and baritone sax. He is also well known for the alto flute solo on the song "California Dreamin'" recorded by The Mamas & the Papas in 1965.
Bud Shank Tracks
What Can I Say
Vincent DeRosa
What Can I Say
What Can I Say
Dinah
Bud Shank
Dinah
Dinah
All The Things You Are
Bud Shank
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
Bags of Blues
Bud Shank
Bags of Blues
Bags of Blues
Old Devil Moon
Bud Shank
Old Devil Moon
Old Devil Moon
Going My Wave
Bud Shank
Going My Wave
Going My Wave
His Eyes, Her Eyes
Bud Shank
His Eyes, Her Eyes
His Eyes, Her Eyes
Mood Antigua
Bud Shank and Laurindo Almeida & Bud Shank
Mood Antigua
Mood Antigua
Nightmare Sequence
Johnny Mandel
Nightmare Sequence
Nightmare Sequence
Theme Music from Pather Panchali
Ravi Shankar
Theme Music from Pather Panchali
Theme Music from Pather Panchali
When Lights Are Low
Bud Shank
When Lights Are Low
When Lights Are Low
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
Shifting Gears
Shifting Gears
Tale of an African Lobster
Bob Cooper, John Graas, John Halliburton, Bud Shank, Tom Reeves, Conrad Gozzo, Maynard Ferguson, Marty Paich, Jimmy Giuffre, John Howell, Harry Betts, Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, Gene Englund, SHORTY ROGERS, SHORTY ROGERS, Curtis Counce & Milt Bernhart
Tale of an African Lobster
Tale of an African Lobster
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Shorty Rogers
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Viva Prado
Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Shorty Rogers, Shorty Rogers, Maynard Ferguson, Art Pepper, John Howell, Stan Kenton, Al Porcino, Chico Alvarez, Shelly Manne, Milt Bernhart, Harry Betts, Eddie Bert, Bob Fitzpatrick, Bart Varsolona, Art Pepper, Bud Shank, Bart Calderall, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, Stan Kenton, Ralph Blaze, Don Bagley, Shelly Manne & Miguel Rivera
Viva Prado
Viva Prado
When You're Smiling
Carl Fontana
When You're Smiling
When You're Smiling
Casa De Luz
Bud Shank
Casa De Luz
Casa De Luz
Short Stop
Shorty Rogers
Short Stop
Short Stop
I Never Knew
Bud Shank
I Never Knew
I Never Knew
Thou Swell
Bud Shank
Thou Swell
Thou Swell
Up In Velzyland
Bud Shank
Up In Velzyland
Up In Velzyland
Out Of This World
Bud Shank
Out Of This World
Out Of This World
The Nearness of you
Bud Shank
The Nearness of you
The Nearness of you
