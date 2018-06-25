The BoysUK punk band. Formed 1976
The Boys
1976
The Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boys are an English punk rock/power pop band formed in London in 1976.
Members of the band had previously played in other groups, including London SS and Hollywood Brats. After recording four studio albums and eight singles, as well as recording Christmas themed music under the name The Yobs, they disbanded in the summer of 1982. The band reformed in 1999, and released a new album in 2014.
The Boys Tracks
The First Time
TCP
Neighbourhood Brats
Another Christmas
The Worm Song
I Don't Care
BRICKFIELD NIGHTS
TCP
Livin' In The City (Radio 1 Session, 3 Aug 1977)
Rub A Dum Dum
First Time
Box Number - BBC Session 03/08/1977
Terminal Love
No Money
Kiss Like A Nun
